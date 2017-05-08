ORLANDO, Fla. - Hundreds of people who missed their flights in Orlando, due to a newly-installed tram that shut down, are being offered compensation by the airport.
Here is the announcement:
“This is our effort to mitigate travelers’ costs due to the tram outages,” says Phil Brown, Executive Director of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority. “We have patterned the program after one in the European Union because we found nothing comparable in the U.S.”
Orlando International Airport is currently engaged in a $90 million construction project to replace the original APM (automated people mover) systems that service Gates 1-59.
On April 19, April 20, April 21, April 23 and April 24, 2017, the APM operating between the Main Terminal and Gates 30–59 experienced outages of varying lengths. While the airport was prepared for the possibility of service interruptions, the plan to transport passengers using specialized buses wasn’t completely effective. As a result, a number of passengers traveling on American Airlines, Spirit Airlines, and United Airlines missed their flights or were re-booked.
Passengers who missed flights or were re-booked to their destination and arrived more than two hours following their originally scheduled arrival time may be eligible for compensation based on the following table:
Compensation Amount Flight Length to Next Destination
- $250 750 miles or less
- $400 More than 750 miles and less than 1,500 miles
- $600 1,500 miles or greater
Click here for the complete list of available flights eligible for compensation.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself