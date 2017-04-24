ORLANDO, Fla. - The people who run Orlando International Airport are tired of apologizing for problems with the Automated People Movers, now calling out the manufacturer to rescue their reputation.
Three times in the last five days, the new tram stopped working, forcing hundreds of passengers to take a bus or walk to their gates. Some flights had to be delayed, but yesterday 56 passengers missed flights, according to Executive Director Phil Brown.
The tram was down for 53 minutes on Monday, but no passengers missed their flights, he said.
A total cluster at Orlando airport. Trains are down to gates. Trying to get us there on buses. Bad situation. pic.twitter.com/3Ft2uPRFV1— Arnie Kuenn (@ArnieK) April 23, 2017
He told reporters today that the airport operations has verbally contacted Mitsubishi Heavy Industries America, to make this a priority.
“This afternoon we sent them a letter notifying them... We expect them to salvage their reputation,” said Brown.
He also said he wants Mitsubishi to repay those passengers affected and a third party will be employed to receive those claims. Details to come.
Monday’s shutdown was due to human error, he said, involving a contractor for Mitsubishi.
