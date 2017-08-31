Tallahasse, Fla - Within hours of a Florida Supreme Court decision against her, State Attorney Aramis Ayala announced she has organized a death penalty review panel to look at first-degree murder cases.
The Florida Supreme Court ruled Thursday that Governor Rick Scott has the authority to take death penalty cases away from her.
The Governor has re-assigned 30 capital cases since Ayala’s blanket statement in March 2017 that she would not seek the death penalty in any case.
After the courts ruling, Ayala released this statement:
"I respect the decision and appreciate that the Supreme Court of Florida has responded and provided clarification.
"The Supreme Court of Florida ruled (Thursday) that a case-specific determination must be made on first-degree murder cases. To ensure (the) court’s decision is heeded, I have organized a Death Penalty Review Panel comprised of 7 well-versed and experienced Assistant State Attorneys. This panel will evaluate each first-degree murder case in the 9th Judicial Circuit.
"With implementation of this panel, it is my expectation that going forward all first-degree murder cases that occur in my jurisdiction will remain in my office and be evaluated and prosecuted accordingly."
