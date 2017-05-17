Listen Live
clear-day Created with Sketch.
74°
H 91
L 69

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

clear-day Created with Sketch.
74°
Clear
H 91° L 69°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    74°
    Current Conditions
    Sunny. H 91° L 69°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    84°
    Evening
    Sunny. H 91° L 69°
  • clear-day Created with Sketch.
    70°
    Morning
    Sunny. H 91° L 73°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
Orange County State of the Schools speech to touch on school growth, teacher shortage
Close

Orange County State of the Schools speech to touch on school growth, teacher shortage

Orange County State of the Schools speech to touch on school growth, teacher shortage

Orange County State of the Schools speech to touch on school growth, teacher shortage

By: Jason Kelly News | WFTV
Updated:
ORLANDO, Fla. - 

Orange County Public Schools said it's thinking big when it comes to its growing student body.

The state’s second-fastest-growing school district enrolled 6,000 new students this school year.

OCPS said it will open six new schools this fall to keep up with the influx in students.

School Board Chairman Bill Sublette said a half-cent sales tax helps fund the construction of new schools and the renovation of existing schools.

Sublette said 40 new schools are on the drawing board for the next 10 years

“We are bursting at the seams, and our growth is a challenge,” he said. “If we get a large, unexpected influx of students, no matter how we have in revenue and resources, you can only build the schools so fast.”

Jennifer Grimes, whose daughter is in the ninth grade, said overcrowding is problematic.

“My daughter deals with several substitutes and not a regular teacher (who’s) there every day,” she said. “And that plays an impact on their learning as well.”

Grimes said teachers should have fewer students per classroom.

“I think the teacher shortage is a big concern,” she said. “The kids need more time with the teachers. The more kids, the less time.”

The school district said it hires between 500 and 600 new teachers each year, but it said the influx of students makes it difficult to maintain a balanced student-to-teacher ratio.

And keeping teachers is also a struggle, Sublette said.

“Teachers are underpaid, so what I have not been able to figure out is why the legislature would cut education funding,” he said. “It’s going to be increasingly difficult to hire the teachers, especially the bilingual teachers, (who) are in high demand to really accommodate our large Hispanic population.”

The district has scouted and recruited bilingual teachers for five years.

“We actually actively recruit in Puerto Rico,” Sublette said. “We actually recruit down (at) Florida International University and some of the southeast Florida universities, because they have larger percentages who are bilingual.”

The district said it could see even more students next year because of the large number of school closures on the island.

Wednesday’s State of the Schools address is scheduled to begin at 7 a.m.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Shark in tank attacks diver at Washington State aquarium 
    Shark in tank attacks diver at Washington State aquarium 
    A diver who was conducting maintenance at a zoo and aquarium in Tacoma, Washington was bitten Monday by a 4-foot sandbar shark in a tank. >> Read more trending news The injured diver, a volunteer at the Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, according to the News Tribune, was taken to a Tacoma hospital for treatment of a finger injury.   It’s not clear why the shark bit the diver, but the zoo said the shark will stay in the exhibit. The zoo has three sandbar sharks, a sand tiger shark, blacktip reef sharks, and a Japanese wobbegong, The Associated Press reported. >> Related: 25 great white sharks off California coast close down beaches, force swimmers ashore There’s never been a shark bite at the exhibit since it opened almost three decades ago.
  • Killer who wanted to be executed by firing squad dies by lethal injection
    Killer who wanted to be executed by firing squad dies by lethal injection
    In its first execution this year, Georgia has put to death J.W. “Boy” Ledford Jr. for the 1992 murder of his 73-year-old neighbor Dr. Harry Johnston, the physician who delivered Ledford when he was born. The lethal injection was carried out at 1:17 a.m. Wednesday at the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification Center in Jackson. After midnight, the United States Supreme Court denied a stay of execution for Ledford, 45, clearing the way for the lethal injection. Death penalty opponents around the state had been praying for hours in advance of Ledford’s execution, which was scheduled to take place Tuesday at 7 p.m.  While Georgia executions are usually set for 7 p.m., the state does not proceed until all courts have weighed in, which usually puts the actual time of death well into the night and sometimes into the early morning hours of the next day. >> On AJC.com: VIDEO: Death penalty protest in Atlanta Tuesday evening, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied Ledford’s petition for a stay of execution, just as the Georgia Supreme Court did Tuesday afternoon. On Monday the State Board of Pardons and Paroles denied Ledford’s clemency petition despite pleas from his mother, his six sisters and his son. Also on Monday, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Ledford’s lethal injection challenge, in which he requested death by firing squad on the grounds that a lethal injection would subject him to too much pain. >> Read more trending news Ledford argued in legal motions that he was at risk of an excruciating death because the lethal injection drug would react badly to medication he has taken for a decade for chronic pain. He said death by firing squad would be more humane. Georgia law specifically requires executions by lethal injection. Ledford also argued that he was exempt from the death penalty because he is intellectually disabled, a contention rejected by previous courts. In their motion to the Georgia Supreme Court, Ledford’s attorneys argued that his death sentence was “excessive and disproportionate punishment.” Ledford was “barely 20 years old at the time that he committed an ill-conceived robbery” of Johnston, the motion said. It contended that neither the federal nor state Constitutions should permit the execution of an offender who was that young at the time of the crime, the motion said. >> On AJC.com: WATCH AND READ: How lethal injection works Meanwhile, in the federal appeals court’s rejection Monday of Ledford’s push for death by firing squad, Judge Frank Hull wrote for a unanimous three-judge panel: “The Georgia Legislature is free, within the parameters established by the United States Constitution, to choose the method of execution it deems appropriate. Execution by lethal injection has been ruled constitutional.” Having authorized a constitutional method of execution, Georgia is under no constitutional obligation to experiment with execution by firing squad, Hull wrote. As he waited on word of his fate Tuesday afternoon, Ledford had his dinner and was visited by one friend. According to court records concerning the 1992 murder, Ledford stabbed Johnston several times, with one wound to his neck almost decapitating the physician. Ledford confessed to the murder but said it was self-defense, claiming Johnston struck him and threatened him with a knife. Georgia executed nine men last year, more than any other state.
  • Chelsea Manning released from prison
    Chelsea Manning released from prison
    Chelsea Manning has been released after serving only seven years of a 35-year sentence. Manning was behind bars for leaking military intelligence records while she served in the Army. Manning, who is still listed as an active duty soldier, will be placed on what is called voluntary excess leave, her attorneys told NBC News. >> Read more trending news She will not be discharged and will hold the rank of private first class, but will also not receive pay while under the status. Manning’s sentence was commuted by President Barack Obama in January, but she is still appealing her conviction, NBC News reported. Manning, who was known as Bradley Manning before announcing she was transgender, was accused, and found guilty of, leaking almost 750,000 military files to WikiLeaks. Manning was court-martialed and received a 35-year prison sentence in 2013.
  • Woman tells police she found newborn in Walmart shopping cart, but she didn’t
    Woman tells police she found newborn in Walmart shopping cart, but she didn’t
      An Ohio woman has given up her newborn after telling police in suburban Dayton that she found the baby in a shopping cart at a Walmart store. >> Read more trending news Officers with the Englewood Police Department were called to the store Monday afternoon and when they arrived, they quickly realized the 20-year-old woman had, in fact, given birth to the baby the day before and didn’t want the infant.  Police Sgt. Mike Lang said the baby boy still had the umbilical cord attached to the placenta, which was inside a plastic bag. When the woman told officers she didn’t want the child, police took custody of the baby and transported him to Dayton Children’s Hospital for treatment, Lang said.  >> Related: ‘Did you hear the?’ Police find baby girl in car after father killed in robbery The baby was doing well, according to Lang, and the mother was in good health, too. Authorities said no charges are expected in the case because Ohio has something called a Safe Haven Law, which allows parents to hand over babies up to 30 days old to hospital workers, fire and emergency personnel and police officers.  
  • Report: Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn investigation
    Report: Trump asked Comey to drop Flynn investigation
    The New York Times reported Tuesday that President Trump asked former FBI Director James Comey to to drop the investigation into Michael Flynn. >> Read more trending news  “I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to letting Flynn go,” Trump told Comey, according to a memo reported about by the Times. “He is a good guy. I hope you can let this go.” New York Times is reporting that President Donald Trump asked fired FBI Director James Comey to drop the investigation into Michael Flynn. Last week, Trump fired Comey over what he said was the handling of Clinton’s emails. Comey had been investigating whether or not Trump’s campaign members worked with Russia to affect the 2016 presidential election. The Times said two unnamed people read the memo written by Comey after he had a conservation with Trump after an Oval Office meeting February 14. That meeting, the paper said, took place the day after Flynn resigned.  “The existence of Mr. Trump’s request is the clearest evidence that the president has tried to directly influence the Justice Department and F.B.I. investigation into links between Mr. Trump’s associates and Russia,” The Times said.   The Times reported that the unclassified memo has not been viewed by the paper but that one of Comey’s associates “read parts of the memo to a Times reporter.” Comey, appointed director in 2013 by former President Barack Obama, replied to Trump’s “good guy” remark by saying, “I agree he is a good guy,” according to the paper. During the meeting in Feburary, Comey and Trump were initially in the Oval Office with other senior national security officials for a terrorism threat briefing. After that meeting, the Times reported that Trump asked everyone to leave the room except for Comey. Vice President Mike Pence and Attorney General Jeff Sessions were also asked to leave the room.  The Times reported that, according a Comey associate, Trump then spoke to Comey and said Comey should consider putting reporters in prison for publishing classified information. The conversation about Flynn then followed. The Wall Street Journal, which confirmed The New York Times’ report, said that Comey would not discuss an details of the Flynn investigation with Trump, according to the memo. The Washington Post also confirmed the Times’ report, saying that Comey “kept detailed notes of his multiple conversations with Trump,” according to people close to the matter. Those same people told The Washington Post that the details of those notes were shared with a small group of people at the FBI and Justice Department. The White House has issued a statement: “While the president has repeatedly expressed his view that General Flynn is a decent man who served and protected our country, the president has never asked Mr. Comey or anyone else to end any investigation, including any investigation involving General Flynn,” the statement said. “The president has the utmost respect for our law enforcement agencies, and all investigations. This is not a truthful or accurate portrayal of the conversation between the president and Mr. Comey.”
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.