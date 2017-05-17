ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Public Schools said it's thinking big when it comes to the growing student body.
The district will open six new schools this fall to keep up with the increasing number of students.
The state’s second-fastest growing school district welcomed 6,000 new students this school year.
Jennifer Grimes, the parent of a 9th-grade student, said overcrowding is problematic.
“My daughter deals with several substitutes and not a regular teacher (who’s) there every day and that plays an impact on their learning as well,” she said. “I think the teacher shortage is a big concern.”
OCPS hires between 500 and 600 new teachers each year, but the influx of new students makes it difficult to maintain a balanced student-to-teacher ratio.
School board Chairman Bill Sublette said a half-cent sales tax helps fund the construction of new schools and the renovation of existing schools.
“We are bursting at the seams, and our growth is a challenge,” he said. “If we get a large, unexpected influx of students, no matter how we have in revenue and resources, you can only build the schools so fast.”
Sublette said 40 new schools are on the drawing board for the next 10 years.
