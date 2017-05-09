ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said Tuesday that an initiative to crack down on crime in Pine Hills is working.
The sheriff’s office launched Operation R.I.S.E. in December. R.I.S.E. stands for Restoration, Inclusiveness, Safety and Empowerment. The program is focused on eliminating the criminal element in Pine Hills. A second initiative was also launched in April focusing on crime prevention.
During a news conference Tuesday, Demings announced deputies have made 326 arrests in the last three weeks, and have taken five illegal firearms off the streets.
"Individuals engaged in criminal activity in this area are involved in crime countywide," Demings said.
Demings said violent crime is down 15 percent and the homicide rate has been cut by 61 percent.
Lott Tomlinson is involved in Orange County's Police Academy Alumni Association. He told Channel 9's Janine Reyes that he's seen an improvement in Pine Hills.
"I participate in the community where I live, because that's where I want things to be improved," Tomlinson said.
Deputies said during the initiative they've confiscated stolen cars from a house in Orlando's jurisdiction and they found a loaded shotgun during a traffic stop Tuesday morning, but the suspect ran away.
