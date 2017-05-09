The Orange County school district is ready to give teachers up to one million dollars to help students at one of its lowest performing schools.

Those willing to teach at Carver Middle School could make up to an extra $25,000 a year.

The district said turnovers have been a problem at the school, and that a lack of consistency on the campus is unfair to the students.

District officials are hoping to change that this fall when students and staff are moved into the new Carver Middle School. Inside a building that's past its prime, the data says a prime education has been increasingly difficult to find.

"When it first started out, it was good. That was many years ago. In fact, my kids were about 3 or 4 years old then," said resident Bessie Williams.

The school earned itself a “D” rating from the state two years ago.

Last year, Williams, who is not a great-grandparent, was sad to learn the school next door received an “F” rating.

"It's sort of hit a downward swing. Going the wrong way,” she said.

Along with a new building, Orange County Public Schools want to hire new teachers, using a mix of federal money and dipping into a local reserve.

The plan is to pay them $20,000 extra the first year, and an extra $25,000 for staying into years two and three.

"This will give us an opportunity to work with those teachers for three years, and for the students to receive some consistency in terms of instruction,” said associate superintendent Kathy Schuler.

Teachers will have to submit their own scores covering how they teach, they'll be watched in the classroom and they'll have to demonstrate a history of helping students improve in class.

The teacher's union said it knows the strategy is untested, but like district leaders, it believes the pilot program is worth a shot.

"For us, it was, you know, let's say what is it that's going to really attract and retain high quality teachers for the instruction,” said deputy superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara.

District leaders said they believe things are already on an upswing at the school and are confident the program will be a success.

If the program is a success, they’ll consider rolling it out at other low-performing schools.