Orange County residents targeted by scam to appear in court

The Orange County Clerk of Courts is warning residents not to be fooled by an email asking people to appear in court.

The email looks like it’s an official notice from the Florida Courts E-Filing Authority that asks people to click on an attachment for more information on the court case and the location of the hearing. However, officials with the Orange County Clerk of Courts said the attachment infiltrates the computer to steal someone’s personal information.

“Maintaining the integrity of the court process is always the top priority for the Clerk’s Office,” said Orange County Clerk of Courts Tiffany Moore Russell. “We want members of the community to be more aware of how the court system operates so they can better protect themselves from unfortunate scams like these.”

If someone has been summoned for jury duty or to appear in court, they’ll receive an official notice in the mail from the Orange County Clerk of Courts, state attorney, public defender or judiciary, not an email.

Residents can click here to determine if a court appearance is necessary or if it’s a scam.