News
Orange County marks Memorial Day with speeches, flowers and prayers  
Orange County marks Memorial Day with speeches, flowers and prayers  

Orange County marks Memorial Day with speeches, flowers and prayers  

Orange County marks Memorial Day with speeches, flowers and prayers  

By: Joe Ruble

Orange County marked Memorial Day with an address from a U.S. Marine Corps general and lots of photo opportunities with men in military uniform this morning. The event is held at the war memorial on the south side of the Orange County Courthouse on Orange Avenue.

The memorial displays the names of Orange County’s fallen from the Civil War to modern conflicts abroad.

Marine Corps Brigadier General Helen Pratt addressed the gathering, by reminding them that 8,000 troops under her leadership are constantly readying themselves for deployment.

A veteran of Desert Shield and Desert Storm, Gen. Pratt said their dedication is “impressive and eye-watering,” she called them “America’s ‘911 force.”

Joe Ruble
Memorial Day OC Courthouse

Photo Credit: Joe Ruble

Members of branches of the Armed Forces were on hand for the event.

U.S. Army Colonel Edwin Marrero told reporters that “Memorial Day is very special for all veterans and their families, to remember those that gave their lives in securing and maintaining the freedoms and liberty in our nation.”

Nearby, Memorial Day events were also held at Orlando’s Greenwood Cemetery and at Woodland Cemetery in Gotha.  

