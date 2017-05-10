Orange County leaders break ground on park honoring fallen deputy

Leaders in Orange County broke ground Wednesday on a park to be named in honor of Deputy Scott Pine, who died in the line of duty in 2014.

Scott Pine, 34, was shot to death while trying to arrest a car burglary suspect, investigators said.

His wife, Bridget, and three children helped break ground on the 20-acre, $9 million park Wednesday.

“My children, to be able to know that this park was named after their daddy is such an honor,” Bridget Pine said. “It’s a very hard life to be married to a law enforcement officer knowing that they may not come home, especially in these times.”

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said he was thankful for the service his deputies perform for the community.

While he wished Scott Pine would be the last to memorialized in this way, he knew there would be others who lost their lives in in the line of duty.

“It’s so heartbreaking to hear that other parks will have to be named after other officers,” he said.

Bridget Pine said things like Wednesday’s groundbreaking help her and her children get through some of the hardest days.

“We have our challenges,” she said. “We have our good days and bad days. Grief is truly a roller coaster.”