Orange County homes hit by gunfire, residents say

People who live near State Road 417 told Eyewitness News that they’re nervous to walk the streets at night.

They told Channel 9’s Jeff Levkulich that two separate neighborhoods have been hit by gunfire.

One home was hit by a bullet Sunday night in the Randal Park neighborhood, residents said.

Residents told Eyewitness News that they believe the shooter is on State Road 417 when they’re firing off the rounds.

"It sounded like gunshots out by the back of the house,” said Morgan Pettett, who found a bullet hole in his garage door Sunday. "We have kids, and they play in the backyard, and quite a few kids in the neighborhood play a lot. If a bullet made it past our house up to two or three other houses, that is very concerning."

Residents who live in Stratford Pointe, just four miles south of the park, said two homes were hit by bullets.

“At first, it was like two booms, and after that, it was like five rounds shooting at the same time,” said Herman Rodriquez.

Investigators with the Orlando Police Department and the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they are working on the incident reports on the shots fired calls and can’t give Eyewitness News the police reports yet. They also would not say whether they are investigating or if there is a concern that someone is randomly shooting into the neighborhoods.