Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies were looking for information on a man accused of kidnapping and sexually battering an 11-year-old girl Monday.

The incident was reported at about 7 a.m. in the area of Forest City and Riverside Park roads, the OCSO said.

The attacker was described as a black male, between 25-30 years old, about six feet, four inches tall, and weighing about 180 lbs.

He had low-cut hair, brown eyes, was clean cut and had an oval scar on the left side of his face, deputies said.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, navy blue T-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers.

The victim described the man’s vehicle as a dark blue or purple four-door car with dark tinted windows.

No other details on the incident were immediately released.

Anyone with information on the attack or suspected attacker is asked to contact Crimeline at 800-423-8477.