Orange County deputies investigate ‘suspicious' pair of deaths

A 75-year-old woman and a man -- whose age was not given -- were found dead in a Ravana Drive home Monday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies went to the home at about 3:10 p.m. to check on the wellbeing of the woman after she uncharacteristically missed several shifts at work, investigators said.

When they arrived, they found her and the man dead inside, the OCSO said.

The deaths were being investigated as suspicious, deputies said.

Investigators were looking for a person of interest driving a black Dodge Journey Crossroad, with Florida license plate CJIG21.

Anyone with information on the individual’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911.