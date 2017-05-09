Some restaurants and hotels in Orange County might soon be able to serve alcohol even earlier in the morning.

County leaders will meet Tuesday to discuss a proposal that would allow restaurants and hotels in unincorporated Orange County to start serving alcohol at 7 a.m.

Supporters of the proposal argue that bumping back the start time would level the playing field for businesses in the county.

Currently, bars in the city of Orlando can begin serving beer at 7 a.m. But many along International Drive, which cater to tourists, can only serve non-alcoholic beverages, such as tea or soda, until 11 a.m.

For tourists Paula Coakley and Colin Coakley, who are visiting from England, a drink at that time is just too early in the morning.

“Us, personally, we don't have a drink until like midday at least,” Paula Coakley said.

“I couldn't drink (at) that time in the morning,” Colin Coakley said. “No, not a chance.”

Tourist Gwen Foster agreed.

“Nobody needs to be drinking at 7,” Foster said.

But many business owners in the area welcome the proposed change, and James Kirk, who is visiting from Scotland, said he can understand why some visitors might want to take advantage of it.

Kirk said that many tourists travel from overseas, so it can take some time to adjust to the time change.

“It is a tourist place, so you should be allowed to do it,” he said. “Everyone else does it, so I don't see why America should be any different, to be honest.”

Because of the five-hour time difference, soccer matches played in England often air early in the morning in the United States.

The city of Orlando recently changed its alcohol ordinance, which allows one pub on International Drive to begin serving booze four hours before other establishments.

The owner of Murphy's Pub said he's already reaped the benefits since that change.

