Surveillance video shows the moments when Orange City police said a prisoner was left alone in a bathroom, allowing him to escape.

Investigators said Michael Caruso crawled out of a 16-inch hole he punched in the bathroom wall.

A month-long internal affairs investigation found Officer Sam Harralson violated three department policies in connection with Caruso's escape from the restroom inside the police station.

The surveillance video from April 3 shows Harralson bringing Caruso to the bathroom.

Caruso enters and shuts the door as Harralson stands to the side in a doorway.

Department policy states that prisoners cannot be left alone and must be watched constantly when they’re out of their cell.

Thirteen minutes into the video, Harralson poked his head out of the doorway after he said he heard what sounded like Caruso grunting and throwing up.

Harralson knocked on the door and once he saw that it was locked, he used a coat hanger to pop it open.

Once inside, he realized Caruso had escaped through a 16-inch hole Caruso created in the drywall.

Police said Caruso managed to get a half mile away from the police station and break into two homes before he was caught.

The report also states Harralson has left prisoners alone before.

The report says that on March 3 Harralson left a woman in his patrol car outside of the police station intermittently for nearly 19 minutes.

The department decided to suspend Harralson for three days without pay for the escape.