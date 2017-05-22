Opening of Volcano Bay, Pandora may make for busy Memorial Day weekend

Construction crews are working to finish Universal Studios's new Volcano Bay.

The water park and Animal Kingdom’s Pandora: The World of Avatar are two major tourist attractions set to open around Memorial Day weekend.

Theme park observers said the goal is to capture the summer crowds as school lets out.

For workers at Volcano Bay, the clock is ticking, with the park set to open Thursday.

World of Avator is scheduled to officially open Saturday.

University of Central Florida economic forecaster Sean Snaith said the two parks will likely draw big crowds for their first weekend.

He said the openings show the region's tourism economy is strong, and the new attractions help lure repeat visitors.

“You're creating an incentive to come back and experience these new openings,” said Snaith.

The Florida Highway Patrol says it's a safe bet that the holiday weekend, combined with new attractions, will bring more vehicles to an already busy stretch of Interstate 4.

