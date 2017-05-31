OIA suspect armed with fake gun, OPD chief says

The suspect in Tuesday night's standoff at Orlando International airport was taken into custody under the Baker Act at about 10 p.m.

A crisis negotiator spent several hours talking to the man, identified as Michael Wayne Pettigrew, before he surrendered to police.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina said hundreds of members of law enforcement responded to the scene.

Pettigrew faces a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

UPDATE: 11:09 p.m.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott has released a statement on Tuesday night's incident at Orlando International Airport.

"I have remained in constant communication with City of Orlando Police Chief John Mina, Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings, Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Rick Swearingen, and FDLE Special Agent in Charge Danny Banks regarding the incident tonight at Orlando International Airport. I want to thank law enforcement for their quick response and efforts to put the suspect in custody and keep families safe. The people of Orlando are lucky to have such dedicated officers protecting them each day."

UPDATE: 10:53 p.m.

A man taken into custody at Orlando International Airport after an hours-long standoff with police was armed with a fake handgun, Orlando Police Chief John Mina said.

The man, identified as Michael Wayne Pettigrew, is a former Marine and was apparently suffering from mental issues and was suicidal, Mina said.

Hundreds of officers responded to the scene, he added.

Pettigrew was taken into custody under the Baker Act.

He is facing a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm.

The suspect pointed the gun at officers and said "shoot me, shoot me!" said @ChiefJohnMina. This is the gun he pointed at police. pic.twitter.com/nFFmi6sDXp — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 31, 2017

UPDATE: 10:06 p.m.

The Orlando Police Department says the alleged gunman at Orlando International Airport has been taken into custody.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

The FAA traffic management program has been lifted.

UPDATE: Gunman is in custody. Everyone is safe. Will brief as soon as possible in the media staging area. pic.twitter.com/8sNZ3Vjmv7 — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 31, 2017

UPDATE: 9:58 p.m.

The Federal Aviation Administration has initiated a traffic management program for Orlando International Airport due to the ongoing standoff with an alleged gunman.

According to the FAA, the TMP will ground flights to OIA at their departing airport.

Photos: Gunman arrested at Orlando International Airport, police say

"We are working closely with (Greater Orlando Aviation Administration) and the airlines to manage the flights that were airborne when the incident began to get them safely on the ground," the FAA said in an emailed statement.

With ongoing events, FAA has placed a Traffic Management Program in effect for arriving flights. Arrivals may be delayed at departure point. — Orlando Intl Airport (@MCO) May 31, 2017

UPDATE: 9:31 p.m.

Police at Orlando International Airport say they are currently negotiating with the alleged gunman, who is contained within the rental car area of Terminal A.

Related story: Gunman briefly shuts down portion of Orlando International Airport, police say

UPDATE: Armed suspect is contained but not in custody. Suspect is speaking with a crisis negotiator. Please report only confirmed info. — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 31, 2017

UPDATE: 9:19 p.m.

Entrances to Orlando International Airport are "open but congested," the airport said on Twitter at about 9:20 p.m.

Passengers were encouraged to contact their airline for information on the status of their flight.

Be aware of traffic surrounding current events if traveling to MCO. Entrances open but congested. Contact airline for latest flight status. — Orlando Intl Airport (@MCO) May 31, 2017

UPDATE: 9:02 p.m.

The alleged gunman at Orlando International Airport is contained but not in custody, airport spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell said.

While a rental car employee told Channel 9 he heard what sounded like gunfire, no shots had been fired, Fennell said.

The incident was initially reported at about 7:30 p.m.

.@OrlandoPolice confirming, no shots fired at @MCO -- airline staff says they have been moved to a area farther away. #WFTV — Christopher Heath (@CHeathWFTV) May 31, 2017

UPDATE 8:50 P.M.

Orlando police department says no arrest has been made in connection with report of gunman at Orlando International Airport.

There has been no arrest. We will post updates https://t.co/ViZF2lrUsR — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 31, 2017

Dozens of police officers responded to Orlando International Airport Tuesday to reports of a gunman in the parking garage, officials said.

Download the WFTV Mobile App for the latest updates

An employee at a rental car company at the airport told Channel 9 he heard shots fired and the area he was in had been locked down.

Employees had been told to shelter behind the desk of the business, he said.

Airport officials said the shooting happened in the Terminal A car rental area.

The area was contained and should have minimal impact to the airport's operations, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.