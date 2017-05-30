Listen Live
partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
72°
H 95
L 74

!
Traffic

ON AIR NOW

LISTEN NOW

Weather

partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
72°
Overcast
H 95° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    72°
    Current Conditions
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 95° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    90°
    Afternoon
    Sct Thunderstorms. H 95° L 74°
  • partly-cloudy-tstorms-day Created with Sketch.
    80°
    Evening
    Thunderstorms. H 93° L 74°
LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest newscast

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest traffic report

00:00 | 00:00

LISTEN
PAUSE
ERROR

The latest forecast

00:00 | 00:00

News
OIA gunman in custody, police say
Close

OIA gunman in custody, police say

OIA gunman in custody, police say

OIA gunman in custody, police say

By: Mark Boxley News | WFTV
Updated:

ORLANDO, Fla. -  UPDATE: 10:06 p.m.

The Orlando Police Department says the alleged gunman at Orlando International Airport has been taken into custody.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

The FAA traffic management program lifted.

UPDATE: 9:58 p.m. 

The Federal Aviation Administration has initiated a traffic management program for Orlando International Airport due to the ongoing standoff with an alleged gunman.

According to the FAA, the TMP will ground flights to OIA at their departing airport. 

"We are working closely with (Greater Orlando Aviation Administration) and the airlines to manage the flights that were airborne when the incident began to get them safely on the ground," the FAA said in an emailed statement.

UPDATE: 9:31 p.m.

Police at Orlando International Airport say they are currently negotiating with the alleged gunman, who is contained within the rental car area of Terminal A. 

Related story: Gunman briefly shuts down portion of Orlando International Airport, police say

UPDATE: 9:19 p.m.

Entrances to Orlando International Airport are "open but congested," the airport said on Twitter at about 9:20 p.m.

Passengers were encouraged to contact their airline for information on the status of their flight.

UPDATE: 9:02 p.m.

The alleged gunman at Orlando International Airport is contained but not in custody, airport spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell said.

While a rental car employee told Channel 9 he heard what sounded like gunfire, no shots had been fired, Fennell said.

The incident was initially reported at about 7:30 p.m.

UPDATE 8:50 P.M.

Orlando police department says no arrest has been made in connection with report of gunman at Orlando International Airport.

Dozens of police officers responded to Orlando International Airport Tuesday to reports of a gunman in the parking garage, officials said.

Download the WFTV Mobile App for the latest updates

An employee at a rental car company at the airport told Channel 9 he heard shots fired and the area he was in had been locked down.

Employees had been told to shelter behind the desk of the business, he said. 

Airport officials said the shooting happened in the Terminal A car rental area.

The area was contained and should have minimal impact to the airport's operations, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

Read More
VIEW COMMENTS

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

The Latest Headlines You Need To Know

  • Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Pharell and others join Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit concert
    Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Pharell and others join Ariana Grande’s Manchester benefit concert
    Ariana Grande has broken her silence and has announced that she will put on a benefit concert for those affected by last week’s terror attack during her Manchester concert. >> Read more trending news  Her publicist told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Grande will be joined Sunday by artists including Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams for a performance at Manchester’s Old Trafford cricket ground.  The concert will be in honor of those killed and injured and will help raise money for the victims, Grande wrote Friday in a statement. She has put a hold on her “Dangerous Woman Tour” until June 5, Variety reported. She was scheduled to perform in London Thursday and Friday.  She will continue her tour on June 7 in Paris and follow with dates in Portugal, Spain and Italy. Click here for a complete list of remaining tour dates and locations. Grande put the tour on hold Wednesday until she and her team could make a decision on how to proceed.  She returned to her Boca Raton, Florida, home. A suicide bomber targeted an area near Manchester Arena. The resulting explosion killed 22 and injured 64 others.  Salman Abedi, 22, was identified as the bomber and was believed to have been killed in the blast.
  • Weapons incident at Orlando International Airport
    Weapons incident at Orlando International Airport
    Dozens of police officers responded to Orlando International Airport Tuesday to reports of a gunman in the parking garage, officials said. An employee at a rental car company told Channel 9 he heard shots fired and the area he was in had been locked down. Employees had been told to shelter behind the desk of the business, he said.  Airport officials said the shooting happened in the Terminal A car rental area. The area was contained and should have minimal impact to the airport's operations, officials said. No other information was immediately available.
  • Lockdown at Orlando International Airport; reports of shooter
    Lockdown at Orlando International Airport; reports of shooter
    Orlando International Airport is on lockdown after reports of a man with a weapon at one of the rental car areas. Orlando police said the man with the weapon is contained, and they are trying to talk to him on level one on the “A” side of the airport. An airport spokesperson said the suspect has threatened to harm himself and others. Traffic around the area is delayed because of that incident, so take precautions if you’re headed to the airport.
  • 65-year-old woman scammed, gives life savings to fake pastor, police say
    65-year-old woman scammed, gives life savings to fake pastor, police say
    A retired nanny has lost her life savings after falling victim to an alleged scammer and she doesn’t expect to see any of her money again. Dorothy Edge was approached by a woman who claimed her visa was set to expire and that she needed money to return to South Africa. She also told Edge that she wanted to donate $100,000 from a large inheritance, but couldn’t take the money to South Africa, asking Edge to donate the money for her, WPIX reported. >> Read more trending news  But the unidentified woman wanted to make sure that Edge had money of her own so she wouldn’t take the woman’s.  The the alleged fake pastor stepped in with bible in hand, saying that he would also donate,flashing cash to “reassure” the woman that he wasn’t taking her money, WPIX reported. Edge then went to her home to get $28,000 -- which was her life-savings -- and returned to the pair. The pastor and the woman said they wanted to bless the cash so she handed it to them. They handed back a bag; she thought contained her money, but in reality held shredded newspapers. Police are looking to identify the pair. Edge told WPIX that she’s angry at herself because she handed the money to the alleged scammers.
  • President Trump observes Memorial Day with somber service at Arlington
    President Trump observes Memorial Day with somber service at Arlington
    President Donald Trump marked his first Memorial Day in office with a somber service at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday. >> Read more trending news The president first participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, before addressing a crowd of family members of the fallen gathered there to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country. In his speech, the president recognized the Gold Star families at the service. 'To every Gold Star family: God is with you, and your loved ones are with him.' Trump said.  'I believe that God has a special place in heaven for those who laid down their lives so that others may live free.' Trump, along with Vice President Mike Pence, who was also at the service, visited Section 60, where the military members who have died in Iraq and Afghanistan since 9/11 are buried chatting and shaking hands with the families of the fallen. The president took to Twitter this morning, posting several tweets about Memorial Day.  “Today we remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving,” he wrote early Monday before heading over to Arlington for the somber remembrance ceremony. “Honoring the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to America. Home of the free, because of the brave,” he tweeted even earlier Monday morning. >> Related: Trump approval rating hits new low in poll Also Monday, Pence and his wife, Second Lady Karen Pence, helped kick off a bike race in Washington for Project Hero, a veterans and first responders group, according to CNN.  
More

Washington Insider

More
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
NEWS/WEATHER/TRAFFIC
News
Weather
Traffic
EVENT GUIDE
EVENT GUIDE
Events
FOLLOW & SHARE
FOLLOW & SHARE
Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
ADVERTISERS & SPONSORS
How to Advertise
Recent on-air advertisers
Cars at Autotrader
Rare America’s Newsfeed
ABOUT US
ABOUT US
Contact Us
Work With Us
EEOC Statement
HELP
HELP
Audio Help
Video Help
Search Help
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices ▶.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group.