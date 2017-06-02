ORLANDO, Fla.
-
UPDATE: 9:32 a.m.
An adjacent Einstein Bros. Bagels has been evacuated.
Responding to Pulse investigating suspicious device. S. Orange Ave closing North and Southbound. W. Kaley St, East and West.— Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) June 2, 2017
As a precaution, we are evacuating businesses between W. Kaley St. and E. Harding Street on S. Orange Ave.— Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) June 2, 2017
Scene is ongoing and updates provided on Twitter. Media staging at 1809 S. Orange Ave.— Orlando Fire Dept (@OrlandoFireDept) June 2, 2017
9:30 a.m.
A small suspicious suitcase was found Friday morning at Pulse nightclub, Orlando police said.
Investigators said a small children's suitcase was found outside the north side of the club.
The investigation of the item caused the partial closure of South Orange Avenue at East Kaley Avenue.
No other details were given.
Check back for updates to this developing story
