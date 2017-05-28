Officials: SpaceX rocket test sparks brush fire

A SpaceX static rocket fire test ignited a brush fire in the Merritt Island National Wildlife refuge, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

The rocket test-firing occurred early Sunday afternoon on launch pad 39A, Spacex said in a tweet.

Fish and Wildlife officials said the blaze is 2 acres at this time on a small island near the launch pad.

Firefighters are using a helicopter to drop water on the fire, officials said.

SpaceX conducted the test in preparation for the company's commercial resupply mission to the International Space Station slated for Thursday at 5:55 p.m., according to NASA.



USLaunchReport shot video of the static fire test:

#USFWS firefighters are responding to a new wildfire at Merritt Island NWR caused by a static rocket test fire #FLfire pic.twitter.com/9q9zoVgrnO — USFWS Fire SE (@USFWSFireSE) May 28, 2017

Static fire test of Falcon 9 complete—targeting June 1 launch from historic Pad 39A for Dragon’s next resupply mission to the @Space_Station pic.twitter.com/LjG6JdVtCo — SpaceX (@SpaceX) May 28, 2017

Today, @SpaceX had a successful hot fire test in preparation for their Commercial Resupply mission to @Space_Station targeted for June 1. — NASA Kennedy / KSC (@NASAKennedy) May 28, 2017