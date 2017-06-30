A 26-year-old deputy fatally shot a 37-year-old man Thursday afternoon at a Deltona gas station after deputies received a call about a man who had been in the business' bathroom for nearly 90 minutes, the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.

The shooting happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. at a RaceTrac near Saxon Boulevard and Finland Drive, Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said.

One deputy, who was not identified, found Jose Guillermo Flores Colon in the bathroom along with drug paraphernalia on the sink, Chitwood said.

Deputy fatally shoots man who grabbed his taser at this Deltona gas station. We're live this morning as FDLE continues to investigate @WFTV pic.twitter.com/77Tcqg4u7F — Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) June 30, 2017

The deputy tried to calm down Colon to arrest him, but before Colon was secured, another deputy, Deputy Shawn Adkins, arrived at the scene and Colon was able to grab his Taser, investigators said.

"In response to the immediate threat posed by the now-armed subject, that deputy pulled his duty weapon and fired," deputies said.

Colon was killed in the shooting.

The deputy who fired his weapon is Shawn Adkins, 26, hire date: Oct. 5, 2015. The incident report and 911 call associated with this incident are available on request.

Adkins fatally shot another man who pointed a shotgun at him on March 16 at a Deltona home, the Sheriff's Office said.

Adkins was hired by the agency in October 2015.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the fatal shooting, and Adkins was placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure for deputy-involved shootings.

Thursday's deputy-involved shooting was the fourth in Volusia County this year. There were six total in 2016.

Channel 9 reported last month that Chitwood commissioned an independent study of the agency's use of force.

The company is examining department policies and procedures to try to reduce the number of deputy shootings.