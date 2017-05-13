Florida forestry officials say the 30-acre brush fire near the Poinciana area is 85 percent contained.

Crews were battling a 30-acre brush fire in the Poinciana area Friday.

The fire was 50 percent contained by 10 p.m.

The fire broke out near Cypress Parkway and was covering both sides of the road, according to the Florida Forest Service. Cypress Parkway was shut down between Poinciana Parkway and Poinciana Medical Center.

The blaze is on line of Osceola and Polk counties, and left 2,000 Duke Energy customers without power.

Power has since been restored in the area, Duke Energy said.

The fire was also close to Poinciana Medical Center. A representative said new patients were being diverted Friday night, but that is no longer the case.

Polk County Fire Rescue officials said firefighters and the Florida Forestry Service are working to protect nearby structures.

Cypress Parkway will be closed overnight from Poinciana Parkway to Marigold Avenue, officials said.

Fire is called #cypressparkway2 fire. Fire is on both sides of road. Fire reported at 5 acres. Updates to follow @FOX13News @WFLA pic.twitter.com/stnqZRaQNe — FFS_Lakeland (@FFS_Lakeland) May 12, 2017

