OCSO: At least two injured in shooting near Lake Nona

Two people involved in a shooting near Lake Nona showed up at Nemours Hospital Sunday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

According to deputies, neighbors near the intersection of Victoria Falls and Angel Falls drives called law enforcement to report hearing gunshots around 2:00 p.m.

Deputies said witnesses report there was some sort of fight between the people in two different cars, which both fled the scene.

Two of those involved later showed up at Nemours Hospital, where they were transported by ambulance to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Deputies did not know the condition of those two individuals.

The investigation is still active and no further details have been released.