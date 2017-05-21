An Osceola County deputy shot and killed a possible drunken driver who fled a traffic stop and became violent when deputies tried to arrest him, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies began a search for a possible drunk driver reported on the Florida Turnpike near mile marker 200, a few miles north of Yeehaw Junction, a little after 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

A deputy, who has not been identified, found the reported driver and pulled him over three miles north of Yeehaw Junction, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The driver, who investigators have so far been unable to identify, became uncooperative during the traffic stop and fled, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The deputy then searched the area and found the driver at a Pilot gas station on Yeehaw Junction and tried to arrest the driver.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver then became violent and got into a physical fight with the officer, who then shot him.

The deputy was treated at a local hospital for injuries sustained during the fight.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting, as is standard practice.

The sheriff’s office will be hosting a press conference on the shooting Sunday afternoon.

