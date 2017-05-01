Ocoee works to regulate ‘human signs'

The city of Ocoee wants to regulate “sign twirlers” on the side of busy roads, and some in the business are worried they’ll lose their jobs.

Pedro Luna works for a cellphone company that's tucked away down State Road 50 in Ocoee.

He said if he's not allowed on his usual public sidewalk where everyone can see him, there's no point in his job.

“They have me out here to show people where the store’s at,” he said.

Luna advertises the business for nearly seven hours a day.

“It’s hard on your feet,” he said.

Ocoee city leaders said there are a lot of so-called "human signs" like Luna, and that's why the city wants to regulate sign-holding.

A proposed ordinance would boot Luna and others like him off public property, mandate all signs be 2 feet by 4 feet, and allow one sign per business.

Luna said he's worried he'll lose his job if businesses can't put sign twirlers on public property and on busy roads.

"They're trying to stop people from working, man," Luna said.

Ocoee isn’t the first Central Florida city to regulate this type of advertising.

In 2010, the city of Kissimmee started fining businesses that used human signs, and the city of Casselberry banned the practice years ago.

Some cities that have regulated or banned walking billboards, saying they're a distraction to drivers.

But Luna said drivers have a lot more to worry about than what he's doing on the side of the road.

"I see a lot of people calling on the phone while they're driving. They shouldn't be doing that,” he said.

At Tuesday night's meeting, the city will recommend that commissioners approve the ordinance.