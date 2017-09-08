5 nurses suspended for admiring dead man’s genitals

Five nurses at a Denver hospital were suspended for three weeks when they opened a body bag and commented on a dead man’s genitals, The Denver Channel reported.

The incidents occurred at Denver Health Medical Center between March 31 and April 3, 2017 and were reported May 8, the Denver Channel reported. According to hospital spokesman Josh Rasmussen, the nurses opened a body bag and made admiring comments about the man’s genitals. The comments were heard by a sixth nurse, who believed they were inappropriate and reported it to hospital staff.

A police report confirmed the account: “Multiple staff members viewed the victim while he was incapacitated, including after he was deceased.”

Four of the nurses have since returned to work at the hospital, and the fifth is “no longer is employed by the hospital, but wasn’t terminated,” the Denver Channel reported.

Police said there wasn’t enough evidence that a crime had taken place to file charges. The incident will, however, go on the nurses’ permanent records at the hospital.