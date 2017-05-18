Number 2? Wawa is the place for you!

Known by travelers who want to grab a hot bite to eat, Wawa is apparently also the place in Florida to grab a moment when nature calls.

GasBuddy has rated the top gas station restrooms in the country, by state, just in time for the summer vacation season.

Tulsa-based QuikTrip secured the top seat in nine states, the most out of any other brands. Chevron came in second leading in five states on the West Coast, followed by Sheetz and Wawa each topping the list in four states.

“Today’s customers expect more than a key attached to a hubcap or a sign informing visitors that restrooms are for ‘paying customers only’,” said Frank Beard, convenience store and retail trends analyst at GasBuddy.