Not wearing a seat belt? Expect a hefty fine

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Law enforcement across Central Florida will crack down on drivers who aren’t wearing their seat belts.
The annual Click it or Ticket campaign is underway across the state.
The crackdowns are during the week before Memorial Day, which is expected to be one of the busiest travel weekends in years, officials said.
Law enforcement will also make sure drivers have children properly restrained in their seats.
Someone not wearing a seat belt could face a $114 ticket. If a child isn’t properly restrained, the driver could face a $164 fine.
In 2015, 9,874 people killed in crashes were not wearing seat belts, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Orange County deputies will run their enforcement from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at Orange Blossom Trail and Holden Avenue in Orlando.
Other Central Florida agencies will be running similar crackdowns during the same time.
FACT SHEET
Be a Part of the Progress
