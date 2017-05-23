Listen Live
News
NFL moves 2021 Super Bowl to Tampa Bay from LA

NFL moves 2021 Super Bowl to Tampa Bay from LA

NFL moves 2021 Super Bowl to Tampa Bay from LA

Updated:
CHICAGO (AP) - 
The 2021 Super Bowl has been moved by the NFL from Los Angeles to Tampa.
 
   Five days after the opening of the $2.6 billion football stadium in Inglewood, California was pushed back to 2020 because of construction delays caused by Los Angeles' uncommonly wet winter, league owners approved the move Tuesday. Owners voted unanimously to give the February 2021 game to Tampa and have the Rams' and Chargers' new home host the 2022 Super Bowl.
 
   The NFL would have needed to waive a rule that prohibits a Super Bowl being played at a stadium before it has hosted two full regular seasons. Instead, it chose to move the game to Tampa, runner-up to Los Angeles in the bidding.
 
   "Our focus in this process is this building should host multiple Super Bowls over many generations, and we need to make sure we deliver a building that is an exceptional, Super Bowl-quality building," Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff said last week. "Our focus is more on the caliber of building than the exact year of the Super Bowl."
 
   Earlier, the NFL showed it wants to bring back a little bit of Broadway back to an end zone near you next season.
 
   After years of limiting how --and how much -- players could celebrate following touchdowns, the league decided to loosen up its rules, allowing players to again use the football as a prop,celebrate as a group and roll around or flap their arms like snow angels on the ground again if they choose.
 
   In an email from Commissioner Roger Goodell sent to fans in an effort to deliver "a more exciting game experience," the commissioner said the new guidelines came after conversations with more than 80 current and former players. 
 
   Asked whether he celebrated the new guidelines approved at Tuesday's spring meetings, Goodell laughed.
 
   "I did," he said. "I can't tell you how."
 
   Goodell said the moniker "No Fun League" had been thrown around since he was an intern in the league office. He welcomed the looser guidelines, also endorsed by Falcons President Rich McKay, who heads the NFL competition committee.
 
   "The pendulum had swung a long way" in restricting players too much, McKay added.
 
   The league, however, will continue to penalize any celebration deemed offensive or in bad taste, including those that embarrass opponents or mimic the use of weapons. If celebrations are deemed a violation by on-field officials, players could still be penalized under existing unsportsmanlike conduct and taunting violations, as well as fined.
 
   "Everybody has a different idea where the line is," the commissioner said.
 
   There is no set time limit on how long such celebrations can continue. But the league is placing an emphasis on speeding up the pace of games. The 40-second play clock will begin once an official signals a touchdown and teams will have to snap the ball for their extra-point play at the end of the clock. 
 
   League officials will review celebrations during the preseason and anticipate providing guidance as the regular season progresses. Former player Jon Runyan, who is in charge of on-field disciplinary actions, will hear any appeals for players.
 
   "I actually think it will be easier" for officials to determine which celebrations are appropriate, said Alberto Riveron, the league's new senior vice president for officiating. "But some things will still be open to interpretation." 
  • Orlando Magic hire John Hammond as general manager
    Orlando Magic hire John Hammond as general manager
    The Orlando Magic have hired Milwaukee Bucks General Manager John Hammond to serve as the team’s General Manager. Hammond worked for Milwaukee for 5 years, winning the NBA’s Executive of the Year award for the 2009-10 season. He replaces Rob Hennigan who was fired back on April 13th. Assistant GM Matt Lloyd had been running the team, and will stay on with a different role in the organization. Hammond joins new President of Basketball Operations, Jeff Weltman, who was hired on Tuesday morning. Weltman previously was the GM of the Toronto Raptors. The team now looks ahead to the NBA Draft on June 22nd. The Orlando Magic have the 5th, 25th, 33rd and 35th picks in the draft this year. The Magic finishing last season at 29-53, missing the playoffs.
  • Super Bowl LV moved to Tampa
    Super Bowl LV moved to Tampa
    Team owners have voted to move back the Los Angeles-hosted Super Bowl by one year, and awarding the 2021 game to Tampa. It would be Super Bowl LV.  NFL rules dictate that a venue must be open at least two years, before it could host the championship game. The new Los Angeles stadium would be home to both the Rams and Chargers.
  • Fossils challenge theory humans split from apes in Africa
    Fossils challenge theory humans split from apes in Africa
    Two very ancient fossils are leading some scientists to believe the birthplace of humankind may be Europe and not Africa. For decades, scientists have assumed humans and apes diverged between 5 to 7 million years ago from Africa.  The oldest known hominin was thought to be ﻿Sahelanthropus, which lived 6 to 7 million years ago in Chad, Africa. But now analyses of a fossilized tooth found in Bulgaria and a lower jawbone found in Greece have led to the discovery of a creature known as ﻿Graecopithecus freybergi, nicknamed “El Graeco.”   El Graeco is an ape-like creature that roamed Bulgaria 7.2 million years ago and could be the oldest known member of the human lineage that began after a split from the branch that led to chimpanzees, our closest cousins. The discovery challenges the assumption by many scientists that humans and apes split in the eastern Mediterranean and not Africa. More details can be learned from the findings published in the journal PLOS ONE.
  • Manchester attack at Ariana Grande concert: What we know now
    Manchester attack at Ariana Grande concert: What we know now
    An explosion was reported near Manchester Arena in the U.K. where an Ariana Grande concert was being held on Monday. Greater Manchester police said early Tuesday that at least 22 people were killed and 59 injured in the incident, which they believe was a terrorist attack conducted by a male suicide bomber. Children were among the dead. >> Read more trending news BBC News reported that police have warned people to avoid the area around the venue amid reports of an explosion around 10:35 p.m. local time. >> Related: Photos: Explosion, fatalities at Ariana Grande concert in England
  • Deadly Manchester blast after Ariana Grande concert: 5 things to know
    Deadly Manchester blast after Ariana Grande concert: 5 things to know
    A deadly blast after an Ariana Grande concert Monday night at England's Manchester Arena has killed at least 22 people and injured 59 others, police said. Here's what we know so far:  >> Police: At least 22 dead after explosion near Ariana Grande concert in Manchester 1. The explosion happened after Grande had left the stage and concertgoers were leaving. Witnesses reported hearing the explosion near the exit about 10:30 p.m. local time, The Associated Press reported. “A huge bomb-like bang went off that hugely panicked everyone, and we were all trying to flee the arena,” Majid Khan, 22, told the AP. “It was one bang, and essentially everyone from the other side of the arena where the bang was heard from suddenly came running towards us as they were trying to exit.” 2. Police believe that the incident was a terrorist attack conducted by a male suicide bomber. Fox News reported that the man, who died at the scene, 'detonated an improvised explosive device,' according to authorities. Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the concert attack and are continue to investigate whether the suicide bomber had any accomplices, the AP reported. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the attack, the AP reported. >> PHOTOS: Explosion, fatalities at Ariana Grande concert in England 3. Children were among the dead, police said. Meanwhile, families were searching for loved ones who attended the concert. >> Manchester explosion: Here’s what we know about the victims 4. Grande said she was 'broken' over the news. 'From the bottom of my heart, I am so so sorry. I don't have words,' tweeted the pop star, who was not hurt in the incident. >> See the tweet here >> Ariana Grande says she's 'broken' over deadly explosion after Manchester concert Her manager, Scooter Braun, also issued a statement. 'Tonight, our hearts are broken. Words cannot express our sorrow for the victims and families harmed in this senseless attack,' he wrote. >> Read more trending news 'We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act. We are thankful for the selfless service tonight of Manchester's first responders who rushed towards danger to help save lives. We ask all of you to hold the victims, their families, and all those affected in your hearts and prayers.' >> See the post here 5. President Donald Trump called those behind the attack 'losers.' 'So many young, beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life,” Trump said Tuesday in Bethlehem. “I won’t call (the attackers) monsters, because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name. I will call them, from now on, losers because that’s what they are, they’re losers.” >> Watch his remarks here British Prime Minister Theresa May called the apparent attack “the worst ever to hit the north of England.” “It is now beyond doubt the people of Manchester have fallen victim to a callous terrorist attack,” she said. She added that authorities know the name of the suspected perpetrator but will not reveal his identity yet.
