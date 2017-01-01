Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 2:44 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017
By Nicole Moschella
Rare.us
Queen Elizabeth missed church on New Year's Day following the cancellation of her Christmas mass tradition just one week ago.
The Queen, 90, is reportedly battling a nasty cold and decided not to attend the family's traditions this week as she continues to recover.
"Her Majesty The Queen will not attend Sunday worship at Sandringham today," Buckingham Palace said in a statement released early Sunday, according to People magainze. "The Queen does not yet feel ready to attend church as she is still recuperating from a heavy cold."
Despite the illness, she is reportedly still "up and about in Sandringham House. She is working, taking papers as normal. She is working as normal, but she's decided not to go out to church," the palace told PEOPLE.
Her last public appearance was on Dec. 9 when she hosted the ambassador of Liberia for a private audience at Buckingham Palace.
Her husband, Prince Phillip, is also reportedly battling a similar "heavy cold" but was well enough to attend Christmas church service at St. Mary Magdalene church on the Queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk.
Phillip, Prince Edward and Princess Anne reportedly attended the New Year's Day church services with their families as the Queen recovered.
