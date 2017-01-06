Man shames women shopping in pajamas, asks grocery chain for ban

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:43 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Hitting up the grocery store or Walmart while still sporting pajamas apparently isn't only a problem on this side of the pond.
It has apparently gotten some shoppers riled up in the UK when they see shoppers wearing their slippers and bathrobes while perusing the aisles.
It all started after a man posted a photo to the Tesco grocery store's Facebook page that showed two women wrapped in their robes and pajamas shopping in the Salford, United Kingdom store. In the post, which has since been taken down, Chris Cooke said that he has seen people dressed in a similar fashion regularly in the store, the BBC reported.
">January 5, 2017
ICYMI: This is what kicked off the whole 'pyjama' debatehttps://t.co/0zchE86oSy— Manchester News MEN (@MENnewsdesk)https://t.co/0zchE86oSy— Manchester News MEN (@MENnewsdesk) January 5, 2017
ICYMI: This is what kicked off the whole 'pyjama' debate
Cooke asked that the store would make it a rule that people dressed for bed not be "served in your stores," adding that it was "disgusting" and asking, "Who doesn't have time to get changed into clothes to go shopping?"
The post received support from other consumers of the Manchester Evening News, who say it is a disgrace or a sign of laziness to go to the store in the pajamas. Others, though, wondered why people get so upset about the loungewear being worn in public, some pointing out at least they're clothed.
The company told the BBC that they leave it up to the individual store managers to make a decision on what clothing is appropriate for its customers.
Tesco posted, "Many of our customers have told us they feel uncomfortable when they see other shoppers wearing unsuitable clothing in our stores and we do try to find a balance that everyone is happy with," the BBC reported.
In 2010, one Tesco store did ask its customers not to come in wearing PJs or barefoot, posting a sign that said "Footwear must be worn at all times and no nightwear is permitted."
