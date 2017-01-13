Australian broadcasters bicker over similar outfits

By Bob D'Angelo

It’s almost a cliché that two women can become mortified if they are wearing the same outfit to a party. Apparently, that’s also the case in Australian television.

Nine newsreader Amber Sherlock and sports reporter Julie Snook were recorded having a wardrobe argument that escalated into a bickering fashion statement.

While both broadcasters later downplayed the incident and even joked about it, it has turned into "must-see TV" and has gone viral on the internet.

Leaked off-air footage shows Sherlock perturbed that Shook and psychologist Sandy Rea all were wearing similar outfits moments before going live for a Nine News Now Chatroom segment Wednesday, according to Mumbrella. All three women were in different studios and Sherlock appeared upset.

"I need Julie to put a jacket on because we’re all in white. I asked her before we came on — Julie, you need to put a jacket on," Sherlock said as the clip begins.

Snook tried to explain she did not have time to find a jacket, but was cut off as Sherlock told her "Come on, I told you two hours ago."

At this point, Sherlock took out her phone and told Snook she would call the wardrobe department to "get something."

"Amber, if it’s an issue I can get on out of here (the studio)," Snook said.

"It is an issue," Sherlock said. "Go and grab a jacket."

The bickering continued as Rea, listening to the exchange, shifted uncomfortably in her seat.

After a few moments, the camera went dark. When the lights came back on, Snook was wearing a black blazer. As the segment went live, Sherlock warmly introduced Rea and Snook.

"Live TV can be a pretty stressful beast, at times," Sherlock later told 9Honey. "It’s never much fun rocking up to work or to a party in the same outfit as one of your colleagues or friends. I probably overreacted with the pressure of presenting a live news bulletin."

"Amber and I are good friends and I really enjoy working with her," Shook told 9Honey. "News is a fast-moving environment and sometimes these things happen."

Social media posters were quick to make fun of the exchange, and for a short time Sherlock locked her Twitter and Instagram accounts.

"It worked for the Bee Gees," one Twitter poster wrote, posting a photograph of the Gibb brothers in white.

Even news rivals could not resist comment. Channel Seven host David Koch told News.com.au that he was sympathetic.

"It is funny, we laugh at it, but I would hate for anyone to publicly show what we get up to during commercial (breaks)," he said.

News.com.au did not disclose whether Koch was wearing white.

