Australian broadcasters bicker over similar outfits

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 4:50 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
It’s almost a cliché that two women can become mortified if they are wearing the same outfit to a party. Apparently, that’s also the case in Australian television.
Nine newsreader Amber Sherlock and sports reporter Julie Snook were recorded having a wardrobe argument that escalated into a bickering fashion statement.
While both broadcasters later downplayed the incident and even joked about it, it has turned into "must-see TV" and has gone viral on the internet.
Leaked off-air footage shows Sherlock perturbed that Shook and psychologist Sandy Rea all were wearing similar outfits moments before going live for a Nine News Now Chatroom segment Wednesday, according to Mumbrella. All three women were in different studios and Sherlock appeared upset.
"I need Julie to put a jacket on because we’re all in white. I asked her before we came on — Julie, you need to put a jacket on," Sherlock said as the clip begins.
Snook tried to explain she did not have time to find a jacket, but was cut off as Sherlock told her "Come on, I told you two hours ago."
At this point, Sherlock took out her phone and told Snook she would call the wardrobe department to "get something."
"Amber, if it’s an issue I can get on out of here (the studio)," Snook said.
"It is an issue," Sherlock said. "Go and grab a jacket."
The bickering continued as Rea, listening to the exchange, shifted uncomfortably in her seat.
After a few moments, the camera went dark. When the lights came back on, Snook was wearing a black blazer. As the segment went live, Sherlock warmly introduced Rea and Snook.
"Live TV can be a pretty stressful beast, at times," Sherlock later told 9Honey. "It’s never much fun rocking up to work or to a party in the same outfit as one of your colleagues or friends. I probably overreacted with the pressure of presenting a live news bulletin."
"Amber and I are good friends and I really enjoy working with her," Shook told 9Honey. "News is a fast-moving environment and sometimes these things happen."
Social media posters were quick to make fun of the exchange, and for a short time Sherlock locked her Twitter and Instagram accounts.
"It worked for the Bee Gees," one Twitter poster wrote, posting a photograph of the Gibb brothers in white.
Even news rivals could not resist comment. Channel Seven host David Koch told News.com.au that he was sympathetic.
"It is funny, we laugh at it, but I would hate for anyone to publicly show what we get up to during commercial (breaks)," he said.
News.com.au did not disclose whether Koch was wearing white.
who knew that watching two women fight over the fact they're all wearing white would be so amazing pic.twitter.com/vr0w7RmfET— G💰 (@oneofthosefaces) January 12, 2017
Amber Sherlock currently yelling at her refrigerator that it needs to put a jacket on. Dishwasher is fine, she told her already.— Adam Richard (@adamrichard) January 12, 2017
It worked for the Bee Gees! #AmberSherlock#WardrobeWillBeFuriouspic.twitter.com/stj4xffKlc— Michael Smyth (@MichaelSmyth_) January 12, 2017
Ok. Someone is gonna need to put a jacket on!!! #channel9#ambersherlockpic.twitter.com/PV58DAHTJF— Joel Gelding (@JoelGelding) January 12, 2017
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}