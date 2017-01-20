3 killed when car hits pedestrians on Australian street

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 20: Members of the public are given medical treatment on January 20, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Three people have been killed and 20 are injured after a man deliberately drove his car into pedestrians in Bourke Street Mall on Friday. (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A man deliberately drove into a pedestrian-filled street in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday, killing at least three people and injuring 20 others, police said. Officials told The Associated Press that the incident was not terrorist-related.

Early Friday afternoon, a man was seen driving in erratic circles in the middle of a major intersection in downtown Melbourne, officials said. The driver then turned onto a pedestrian-only road, hitting pedestrians on the Bourke Street Mall before proceeding onto a sidewalk and striking several other people, Victoria Police Acting Commander Stuart Bateson told the AP.

Video footage from a witness showed the maroon-colored car as the driver drove erratically outside the Flinders Street railway section, Reuters reported.

Two people approached the car, apparently trying to stop it.

"He was half hanging outside the car ... he was just so reckless ... he just didn't care," witness Laura Pollson told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

A shop video showed several people diving into a convenience store as the car sped along the pedestrian walkway, Reuters reported.

The man was arrested at the scene and there was no further threat to the public, Bateson said. Police believe the incident is somehow connected to a stabbing that had occurred in the city earlier in the day, the AP reported.

Paramedics were assessing 20 people at the scene, several of whom had serious injuries, Ambulance Victoria said in a statement.

Video footage shot from a news helicopter overhead showed several heavily armed police officers standing near the area where the incident occurred. Several officers could be seen standing over a man lying on the sidewalk, clad only in his underwear, his hands apparently handcuffed behind his back. Police could also be seen examining the heavily damaged car at the scene, the AP reported.