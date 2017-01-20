3 killed when car hits pedestrians on Australian street

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:33 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
MELBOURNE, Australia —
A man deliberately drove into a pedestrian-filled street in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday, killing at least three people and injuring 20 others, police said. Officials told The Associated Press that the incident was not terrorist-related.
Early Friday afternoon, a man was seen driving in erratic circles in the middle of a major intersection in downtown Melbourne, officials said. The driver then turned onto a pedestrian-only road, hitting pedestrians on the Bourke Street Mall before proceeding onto a sidewalk and striking several other people, Victoria Police Acting Commander Stuart Bateson told the AP.
Video footage from a witness showed the maroon-colored car as the driver drove erratically outside the Flinders Street railway section, Reuters reported.
Two people approached the car, apparently trying to stop it.
"He was half hanging outside the car ... he was just so reckless ... he just didn't care," witness Laura Pollson told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.
A shop video showed several people diving into a convenience store as the car sped along the pedestrian walkway, Reuters reported.
The man was arrested at the scene and there was no further threat to the public, Bateson said. Police believe the incident is somehow connected to a stabbing that had occurred in the city earlier in the day, the AP reported.
Paramedics were assessing 20 people at the scene, several of whom had serious injuries, Ambulance Victoria said in a statement.
Video footage shot from a news helicopter overhead showed several heavily armed police officers standing near the area where the incident occurred. Several officers could be seen standing over a man lying on the sidewalk, clad only in his underwear, his hands apparently handcuffed behind his back. Police could also be seen examining the heavily damaged car at the scene, the AP reported.
">January 20, 2017
pram tipped over next to ambulance pic.twitter.com/NVt4W25pBF— rafael epstein (@Raf_Epstein)pic.twitter.com/NVt4W25pBF— rafael epstein (@Raf_Epstein) January 20, 2017
pram tipped over next to ambulance
">January 20, 2017
A car mounted the sidewalk at pace and sent at least half a dozen pedestrians flying in the air. I was on the other side of the road. https://t.co/tSflMvpn2k— Meg Watson (@msmegwatson)https://t.co/tSflMvpn2k— Meg Watson (@msmegwatson) January 20, 2017
A car mounted the sidewalk at pace and sent at least half a dozen pedestrians flying in the air. I was on the other side of the road.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}