Posted: 12:21 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016

Pagan priest wins right to wear goat horns in driver's license photo

Man wearing goat horns
Phelan Moonsong via AP
This Dec. 7, 2016, photo provided by Phelan Moonsong shows a portrait of himself in Portland, Maine. Moonsong, an ordained Pagan priest, finally has gotten the OK to sport goat horns in his Maine driver's license photo. (Phelan Moonsong via AP)

By Joy Johnston

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

AUGUSTA, Maine —

Phelan Moonsong, an ordained Pagan priest, said he is rarely without his goat horns, which serve as his “spiritual antennae.”

The Maine resident ran into trouble when he tried to sport goat horns for his driver’s license photo. When Moonsong explained his religious beliefs to the Bureau of Motor Vehicle staff, he was told to appeal the issue to the Secretary of State's office, according to The Associated Press.

Moonsong defended his photo attire, saying it should be no different than a nun wearing a habit, or a Sikh wearing a turban.

A Secretary of State’s office spokeswoman said the department ruled to allow Moonsong to wear the goat horns in his driver’s license photo because he cited religious purposes and because the horns didn't obstruct his face. Moonsong was pleased with the ruling and received his new driver’s license in December.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 
 

