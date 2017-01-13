Flight 666 lands in HEL on Friday the 13th

By Fox25Boston.com

For passengers on one flight, it was one creepy Friday the 13th coincidence.

Finnair Flight 666 took off from Copenhagen around 1:07 p.m. local time and landed in HEL, or or Helsinki Airport in Finland, at 3:41 p.m. local time, according to Flight Aware.

It's unclear if it is truly a coincidence or the airline Finnair was having a little fun, but it certainly is a bit spooky on Friday the 13th.

According to The Guardian, this is not the first time this has happened - on Friday 12, 2013, a Finnair Flight numbered 666 also flew from Copenhagen to Helsinki.