Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Posted: 4:27 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, 2017

Flight 666 lands in HEL on Friday the 13th

Related

View Larger
Finnair photo
(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

More News Headlines

More

By Fox25Boston.com

HELSINKI, Finland —

For passengers on one flight, it was one creepy Friday the 13th coincidence. 

>> Read more trending stories

Finnair Flight 666 took off from Copenhagen around 1:07 p.m. local time and landed in HEL, or or Helsinki Airport in Finland, at 3:41 p.m. local time, according to Flight Aware.

>> Related: Friday the 13th: What's so unlucky about 13

It's unclear if it is truly a coincidence or the airline Finnair was having a little fun, but it certainly is a bit spooky on Friday the 13th. 

According to The Guardian, this is not the first time this has happened - on Friday 12, 2013, a Finnair Flight numbered 666 also flew from Copenhagen to Helsinki.

 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 