Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Posted: 3:04 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017

SpaceX postpones Falcon 9 rocket launch over weather concerns

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket
Matt Stroshane/Getty Images
The planned launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket has been postponed from Mon., Jan. 9 until later in the week over weather concerns.

Related

More News Headlines

More

By Shelby Lin Erdman

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

The launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket scheduled for Monday, Jan. 9 from California’s Vandenberg Air Force Base has been postponed over bad weather.

The forecast is calling for rain for most of the week, pushing the launch date back to Jan. 14 at the earliest, industry sources confirm.

>> Read more trending stories 

The delay was also confirmed on Twitter by Iridium Communications, a SpaceX customer that is sending 10 satellites into orbit aboard the Falcon 9.

">January 8, 2017

The upcoming flight is the first for the Falcon 9 since an explosion last September destroyed the rocket and its payload on the launch pad at Cape Canaveral.

The private commercial space company announced the findings last week of its investigation into the explosion. It blamed buckles in the tank that contained liquid helium for the explosion.

 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 