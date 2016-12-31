Young rapper sings praises of Dallas Cowboys

By Bob D'Angelo

America's Team is back this season, and a young Dallas Cowboys fan is singing their praises. For the silver and blue, he’s a rapper's delight.

Isaiah Alvarado is a soft-spoken, shy sixth grader with a musical side, WFAA reported. When he's rapping about the his favorite team, however, the 11-year-old becomes DC4L — Dallas Cowboys for Life.

With the Cowboys holding a 13-2 record entering the final week of the NFL’s regular season, videos of Alvarado rapping about the Cowboys have gone viral, WFAA reported.

"Let's cut to the chase and keep it real. I'm a tell you how those Dallas Cowboys make me feel,” Alvarado raps while wearing his Cowboys gear. He has written three songs so far, and his mother posted them on social media. His most popular rap, picked up by NFL Trash Talkers, has been viewed more than 2.2 million times, WFAA reported.

"We're coming for that trophy. Quest for six,” he raps in another.

Alvarado's bedroom in his family's apartment is a shrine to the Cowboys, with posters, bobblehead dolls and autographs surrounded by a life-size cutout of quarterback Tony Romo.



It's a bit of a passion.



"And I just couldn't stop lovin' the Dallas Cowboys,” Alvarado told WFAA, an infatuation he said began when he was 5 years old.

"I guess he can blame it on me,” said his mother, Amanda Lara, a diehard fan herself. “Isaiah was born into this lifestyle, you know."



Now Isaiah is channeling his thoughts into a song he hopes to rap when the season is over.



"Oh yeah. I want to write one straight after we win the Super Bowl," he told WFAA.





