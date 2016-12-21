Updated: 5:57 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016 | Posted: 5:57 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016
You better watch out: Liam Neeson's 'Late Show' Santa has a dark side
By Robert Clay
NEW YORK —
“He’s an eye in the sky, bringing swift judgment.”
"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" put a spotlight on Kris Kringle's dark side in this video of Liam Neeson
auditioning for the role of Santa. Channeling his character from “Taken,” Neeson promises children that he sees them when they’re sleeping, and he knows when they’re awake. >> Read more trending stories
We definitely don’t want to end up on Neeson’s naughty list.
