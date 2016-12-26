Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Posted: 10:27 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017

Women who dressed as Batman during robberies caught, police say

View Larger
batman robber
Police said they are searching for a knife-wielding man who robbed convenience stores while wearing a Batman mask. (Photo: Screengrab via WFTV)

Related

Florida robber dresses as Batman to commit crimes, police say

More News Headlines

More

By WFTV

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. —

Two women, who Ormond Beach police have said are suspected of committing a string of armed robberies while dressed as Batman, were arrested Sunday.

Police said Wateka Thomason, 33, and Cassandra Raffa, 31, were found asleep in their black Honda Civic in a Walmart parking lot.

Police said the women are connected to robberies at the 7-Eleven and Kangaroo Express.

>> Read more trending stories

Surveillance video from the robbery at the Kangaroo Express on Dec. 23 showed a person with a knife dressed in a Batman mask and Batman shirt and demanded cash from the clerk. The clerk said the the robber was a man, but police now believe the robber was a woman.

A Steak 'n Shake restaurant employee said he was robbed last month by a person with a knife and wearing a Batman mask when he went to his car during his break.


 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 