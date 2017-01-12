Woman uses YouTube tutorials to build her family home

By Natalie Dreier

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

YouTube is filled with animal videos, videos of kids doing adorable things and a bunch of people who aren't the sharpest knives in the drawer.

But it is also home of educational videos that really can teach viewers how to do just about anything.

Cara Brookins left a life of domestic violence and needed a place for her and her four children to live, KTHV reported.

Money was an issue when it came to buying a home, but all she needed was a computer, tools and know-how.

Brookins and her children watched YouTube tutorials on how to build a home, KTHV reported.

Her 17-year-old daughter thought her mom wasn't thinking the whole plan through, saying that they didn't have any idea what to do.

In 2008, the family, with help from the videos and lots of questions at the local home improvement stores, constructed the building themselves, KTHV reported.

Brookins has since written a book that comes out later this month that details her life, her trials and her family's building of a house that became their home.

