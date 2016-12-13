By Brianna Chambers

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A California woman was surprised to find a thoughtful gift in an unexpected place while she was running errands.

Christina Causland said she took a break from shopping at a local HomeGoods store in Solana Beach, California, to use the restroom.

When she walked into the bathroom, she saw a stack of clean diapers and wipes on the stall's changing table. Next to the diapers was a note.

"I once found myself in this exact same spot with a newborn with a crazy blowout and no diapers or wipes -- an unmitigated disaster that was. Just in case you have found yourself in the same sort of pickle, I brought in some wipes and diapers to save the day," the note read.

The giver signed the message, "Sarah," and wished any takers happy holidays.

Causland, who doesn't have any children, snapped a photo of the arrangement to highlight Sarah's gesture and encourage other random acts of kindness.

"I can definitely relate to being in a pinch and not having what I needed," she told Upworthy. "I mostly just wanted to highlight her good deed and pass it along in hopes it would inspire others to do so."