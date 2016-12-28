Woman hands 5-year-old son cup of wine during police stop

By Brianna Chambers

An Ohio woman is charged with driving under the influence and child endangering after police received a report of erratic driving.

Elizabeth Louise Floyd, 27, was arrested Friday after a motorist called 911 saying that she was driving "all over the road," "just (missing) two head-on collisions."

Police said the caller reported that Floyd had crossed a double yellow line and hit a curb in Loveland, Ohio.

When police approached Floyd's vehicle, she handed her 5-year-old son a sippy cup with wine in it, the Associated Press reported. Floyd later admitted to handing the child the cup of wine.

According to WXIX, Floyd was taken into custody after failing all field-sobriety tests and blowing a .169 BAC.

Floyd appeared in court Saturday and is free on bond. She is scheduled to return to court Jan. 11.

