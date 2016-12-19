Woman drives SUV into river, continues drinking her beer

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 8:10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017
By Crystal Bonvillian
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
YORK HAVEN, Penn. —
A Pennsylvania woman eluding police after driving through a stop sign drove her SUV into the Susquehanna River, then kept drinking her beer as they tried to get her to exit the floating vehicle, police said.
The York Haven woman, whose name has not been made public, became the subject of a police chase Monday when a Northeastern Regional police officer saw her Subaru Outback blowing through a stop sign, according to the York Daily Record. She eluded the officer, but was spotted again by officers on their way to her home.
Officers from multiple departments caught up with her at a boat launch, where they tried to talk to her, the Daily Record said.
“For whatever reason, she decides to drive into the river,” Newberry police Chief John Snyder told the newspaper.
The woman’s Outback ended up in the water about 20 feet from the river bank. Officers continued to try to talk to her, but she ignored them.
“She stayed in the car and continued to drink her beer,” Newberry Township police Sgt. Keith Farren told the Daily Record.
Firefighters and police used a boat to rescue the woman and bring her back to dry land. She was taken to a hospital while police investigated the incident.
