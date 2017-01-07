Winter storm, icy road lead to huge pileup in Connecticut

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:44 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017
By Kacie Yearout
Fox25Boston.com
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. —
About 20 cars, three semitractor-trailers and a tanker all smashed into each other on I-91 in Connecticut Saturday.
The snowy, slick road presumably led to the pileup.
The crash happened around noon near Exit 21 on the southbound side in Middletown. The big pileup, along with several other small crashes, led police to close the highway between Exits 20 and 25 for both northbound and southbound lanes.
Connecticut State Police said that there were no serious injuries.
