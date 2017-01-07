Winter storm, icy road lead to huge pileup in Connecticut

By Kacie Yearout

Fox25Boston.com

About 20 cars, three semitractor-trailers and a tanker all smashed into each other on I-91 in Connecticut Saturday.

>> Read more trending stories

The snowy, slick road presumably led to the pileup.

The crash happened around noon near Exit 21 on the southbound side in Middletown. The big pileup, along with several other small crashes, led police to close the highway between Exits 20 and 25 for both northbound and southbound lanes.

Connecticut State Police said that there were no serious injuries.