'Will and Grace' returning to television

Updated: 1:42 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 | Posted: 1:41 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017
By Brianna Chambers
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Hit television series "Will and Grace" will return to television for a 2017-2018 season.
NBC announced the show's 10-episode revival Wednesday.
"We're thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest and most defining comedies in NBC history is coming back," said NBC entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt. "This groundbreaking series for everything from gay rights to social and political commentary -- all disguised as a high-speed train of witty pop culture -- is coming back where it belongs."
"All four of the original stars were excited about getting back into production ... a testament to the joyful experience they had doing nearly 200 episodes for eight seasons," said Jennifer Salke, president of NBC Entertainment.
According to Entertainment Weekly, "Will and Grace" was one of the highest-rated sitcoms for adults aged 18-49 from 2001-2005 and attracted more than 18 million total viewers for its series finale in 2006.
Cast members Debra Messing, Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes shared their excitement about the Emmy-winning show on social media.
