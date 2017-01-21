White House had ghostly look on Obama's final night

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:36 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WASHINGTON, D.C. —
The White House had a ghostly quality on Thursday, the final night of Barack Obama’s presidency.
Desks were emptied and staff moved out as the outgoing staff made way for the staff of Donald Trump, who was inaugurated on Friday.
A Marine guard left his post outside the West Wing at 6 p.m., signaling that the president had left the Oval Office for the final time. The building was lit, but it was empty.
Michelle Obama, on her final night as first lady, posted an Instagram video of her walking through the presidential mansion with the family dogs, Bo and Sunny.
