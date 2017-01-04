Updated: 7:16 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017 | Posted: 6:27 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017
Which Macy's stores are closing?
By Debbie Lord
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Macy's announced Wednesday that they will be closing 68 stores and laying-off some 4,000 employees nationwide.
Here's a list of the stores set to close in the next few months.
Greenwood, Bowling Green, KY (124,000 square feet; opened in 1980; 63 associates) Carolina Place, Pineville, NC (151,000 square feet; opened in 1993; 69 associates) Douglaston, Douglaston, NY (158,000 square feet; opened in 1981; 144 associates) Downtown Portland, Portland, OR (246,000 square feet; opened in 2007; 85 associates) Lancaster Mall, Salem, OR (67,000 square feet; opened in 1980; 53 associates) Oakwood Mall, Eau Claire, WI (104,000 square feet; opened in 1991; 55 associates) Mission Valley Apparel, San Diego, CA (385,000 square feet; opened in 1961; 140 associates) Paseo Nuevo, Santa Barbara, CA (141,000 square feet; opened in 1990; 77 associates) Lakeland Square, Lakeland, FL (101,000 square feet; opened in 1995; 68 associates) Oviedo Marketplace, Oviedo, FL (195,000 square feet; opened in 2000; 83 associates) Sarasota Square, Sarasota, FL (143,000 square feet; opened in 1977; 86 associates) University Square, Tampa, FL (140,000 square feet; opened in 1974; 73 associates) CityPlace, West Palm Beach, FL (108,000 square feet; opened in 2000; 72 associates) Georgia Square, Athens, GA (121,000 square feet; opened in 1981; 69 associates) Nampa Gateway Center, Nampa, ID (104,000, square feet; opened in 2009; 57 associates) Alton Square, Alton, IL (180,000 square feet; opened in 1978; 54 associates) Stratford Square, Bloomingdale, IL (149,000 square feet; opened in 1981; 87 associates) Eastland, Bloomington, IL (154,000 square feet; opened in 1999; 55 associates) Jefferson, Louisville, KY (157,000 square feet; opened in 1979; 52 associates) Esplanade, Kenner, LA (188,000 square feet; opened in 2008; 101 associates) Bangor, Bangor, ME (143,000 square feet; opened in 1998; 65 associates) Westgate, Brockton, MA (144,000 square feet; opened in 2003; 79 associates) Silver City Galleria, Taunton, MA (152,000 square feet; opened in 1992; 82 associates) Lakeview Square Mall, Battle Creek, MI (102,000 square feet: opened 1983; 51 associates) Eastland Center, Harper Woods, MI (433,000 square feet; opened in 1957; 121 associates) Lansing, Lansing, MI (103,000 square feet; opened in 1979; 57 associates) Westland, Westland, MI (334,000 square feet; opened in 1965; 106 associates) Minneapolis Downtown, Minneapolis, MN (1,276,000 square feet; opened in 1902; 280 associates) Northgate, Durham, NC (187,000 square feet; opened in 1994; 72 associates) Columbia, Grand Forks, ND (99,000 square feet; opened in 1978; 53 associates) Moorestown, Moorestown, NJ (200,000 square feet; opened in 1999; 107 associates) Voorhees Town Center, Voorhees, NJ (224,000 square feet; opened in 1970; 77 associates) Preakness, Wayne, NJ (81,000 square feet; opened in 1963; 72 associates) Cottonwood, Albuquerque, NM (173,000 square feet; opened in 1996; 56 associates) Las Vegas Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV (178,000 square feet; opened in 1966; 84 associates) Great Northern, Clay, NY (88,000 square feet; opened in 1989; 55 associates) Oakdale Mall, Johnson City, NY (140,000 square feet; opened in 2000; 58 associates) The Marketplace, Rochester, NY (149,000 square feet; opened in 1982; 77 associates) Eastland, Columbus, OH (121,000 square feet; opened in 2006; 73 associates) Sandusky, Sandusky, OH (133,000 square feet; opened in 1979; 61 associates) Fort Steuben, Steubenville, OH (132,000 square feet; opened in 1974; 59 associates) Promenade, Tulsa, OK (180,000 square feet; opened in 1996; 58 associates) Neshaminy, Bensalem, PA (211,000 square feet; opened in 1968; 89 associates) Shenango Valley, Hermitage, PA (106,000 square feet; opened in 1976; 69 associates) Beaver Valley, Monaca, PA (203,000 square feet; opened in 1987; 78 associates) Lycoming, Muncy, PA (120,000 square feet; opened in 1995; 61 associates) Plymouth Meeting, Plymouth Meeting, PA (214,000 square feet; opened in 1966; 74 associates) Washington Crown Center, Washington, PA (148,000 square feet; opened in 1999; 67 associates) Parkdale, Beaumont, TX (171,000 square feet; opened in 2002; 67 associates) Southwest Center, Dallas, TX (148,000 square feet; opened in 1975; 68 associates) Sunland Park, El Paso, TX (105,000 square feet; opened in 2004; 71 associates) Greenspoint, Houston, TX (314,000 square feet; opened in 1976; 70 associates) West Oaks Mall, Houston, TX (244,000 square feet; opened in 1982; 135 associates) Pasadena Town Square, Pasadena, TX (209,000 square feet; opened in 1962; 78 associates) Collin Creek, Plano, TX (199,000 square feet; opened in 1980; 103 associates) Broadway Square, Tyler, TX (100,000 square feet; opened in 1981; 65 associates) Layton Hills, Layton, UT (162,000 square feet; opened in 1980; 72 associates) Cottonwood, Salt Lake City, UT (200,000 square feet; opened in 1962; 88 associates) Landmark, Alexandria, VA (201,000 square feet; opened in 1965; 119 associates) River Ridge, Lynchburg, VA (144,000 square feet; opened in 1980; 60 associates) Everett, Everett, WA (133,000 square feet; opened in 1977; 109 associates) Three Rivers, Kelso, WA (51,000 square feet; opened in 1987; 57 associates) Valley View, La Crosse, WI (101,000 square feet; opened in 1980; 57 associates) Simi Valley Town Center (men's/home/kids), Simi Valley, CA (190,000 square feet; opened in 2006; 105 associates) Mall at Tuttle Crossing (furniture/home/kids/men's), Dublin, OH (227,000 square feet; opened in 2003; 52 associates)
