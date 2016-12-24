Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 1:00 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 | Posted: 8:17 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016
By Debbie Lord
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
SANTA UPDATE: At 1 a.m. ET Santa was spotted on radar near New Glarus, Wisc. He has already delivered more than 5.7 billion toys.
Both the North American Aerospace Defense Command and the search engine Google are in full tracking mode as Santa has left the North Pole on his yearly mission to deliver toys to children all over the world.
For more than 60 years, NORAD Santa has been on NORAD'S radar, literally, and the missile tracking branch of the U.S. military has turned all of its sophisticated tracking capabilities toward following the progress of Santa Claus and his reindeer as he takes flight on Christmas Eve.
If you want to follow Santa's trip today, you can go to NORAD’s tracking site here.
Over at Google, the Google Santa Tracker has only been active for 12 years, but with the tools the search engine has, you can follow for Santa with ease. You can even use Google Maps and google.com to keep up with his progress. Street View on Google maps allows you to look at the cities he is visiting as he makes his trip to deliver toys.
Check back here for updates on Santa is expected in your area.
