Follow us on

Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk FM 96.5 WDBO
Where Orlando Turns ...
Listen Live

Updated: 1:00 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 | Posted: 8:17 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016

Where is Santa Claus right now? Track Santa's flight with live updates

View Larger
Santa's on his way: Military helps kids follow fabled flight
Members of the 601st Air Operations Center will watch Santa fly around the world on Christmas Eve with their NORAD Santa tracker on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 in Panama City, Fla. (Heather Howard/News Herald via AP)

Related

More News Headlines

More

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SANTA UPDATE: At 1 a.m. ET Santa was spotted on radar near New Glarus, Wisc. He has already delivered more than 5.7 billion toys.

Both the North American Aerospace Defense Command and the search engine Google are in full tracking mode as Santa has left the North Pole on his yearly mission to deliver toys to children all over the world.   

>>Restaurants open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2016

For more than 60 years, NORAD Santa has been on NORAD'S radar, literally, and the missile tracking branch of the U.S. military has turned all of its sophisticated tracking capabilities toward following the progress of Santa Claus and his reindeer as he takes flight on Christmas Eve.  

If you want to follow Santa's trip today, you can go to NORAD’s tracking site here. 

Over at Google, the Google Santa Tracker has only been active for 12 years, but with the tools the search engine has, you can follow for Santa with ease. You can even use  Google Maps and google.com to keep up with his progress. Street View on Google maps allows you to look at the cities he is visiting as he makes his trip to deliver toys. 

Check back here for updates on Santa is expected in your area.

 
 

STAY CONNECTED

Trending News

PROGRAM LINEUP

The News 96.5 WDBO Program Lineup

Listen to your favorite talk show hosts on News 96.5

 
 