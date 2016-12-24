Members of the 601st Air Operations Center will watch Santa fly around the world on Christmas Eve with their NORAD Santa tracker on Friday, Dec. 23, 2016 in Panama City, Fla. (Heather Howard/News Herald via AP)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

SANTA UPDATE: At 1 a.m. ET Santa was spotted on radar near New Glarus, Wisc. He has already delivered more than 5.7 billion toys.

Both the North American Aerospace Defense Command and the search engine Google are in full tracking mode as Santa has left the North Pole on his yearly mission to deliver toys to children all over the world.

>>Restaurants open Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2016

If you want to follow Santa's trip today, you can go to NORAD’s tracking site here.

Over at Google, the Google Santa Tracker has only been active for 12 years, but with the tools the search engine has, you can follow for Santa with ease. You can even use Google Maps and google.com to keep up with his progress. Street View on Google maps allows you to look at the cities he is visiting as he makes his trip to deliver toys.

Check back here for updates on Santa is expected in your area.