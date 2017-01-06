Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 3:29 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 | Posted: 3:20 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, 2017
By Debbie Lord
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Law enforcement officials have not yet identified the suspect in the fatal shooting at the Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport.
While a name has been circulated, there has been no confirmation as to the identification of the suspect.
What we do know about the shooter so far is:
According to witnesses, the shooter was carrying a military identification card and wearing a “Star Wars” T-shirt when he went into the baggage claim area of the airport and began shooting.
From the identification believed found on the shooter, he is thought to have been born in Puerto Rico, according to reports, and had also lived in Alaska and Naples, Fla.. He was carrying a Florida driver’s license, and, according to Fox News, is reported to have a concealed-carry permit in the state. According to a report from ABC News, he arrived on a flight, possibly from Alaska via Minneapolis, with a gun checked in his baggage.
Air Canada says no passenger on the flight the shooter was believed to have been on had checked a weapon prior to that flight, however.
The Canadian government said the shooting suspect has no connection to Canada, and did not fly to Florida from that country.
Broward (Fla.) County Commissioner Chip LaMarca said the shooter exited the plane, went into a bathroom, loaded the gun and then went to the baggage claim area and began firing. Witnesses say he fired a pistol, not a rifle. They also said he did not appear to have been targeting anyone, instead randomly shooting travelers standing in the Terminal 2 baggage claim-area.
Broward Sheriff Scott Israel said the shooter appears to have "acted alone."
The shooter was taken down as he began to reload his weapon, on witness told CNN. Video shows him being led away by authorities.
