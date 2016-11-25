Where Orlando Turns First For Breaking News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 8:26 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016 | Posted: 8:23 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 22, 2016
By Debbie Lord
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
There’s always one.
You know, the one who waits until the last minute to finish (or in some cases, start) Christmas shopping. The National Retail Federation reports that in a recent survey, 12 percent said they wouldn’t buy their last gift until Dec. 23, and nearly half of consumers plan to shop the week after Christmas.
For those souls, and you know who you are, here’s a guide to what time stores open and close on Christmas Eve.
Good luck!
Academy – 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Find a store
The Apple Store – 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Find a store
Barnes & Noble – 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (some stores do not open until 8 a.m.) Find a store
Bass Pro Shop – 8 a.m.- 6 p.m. Find a store
Bed, Bath and Beyond - 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Find a store
Best Buy - 7 a.m.- 6 p.m. Find a store
Big Lots - 7 a.m. - 11 p.m. Find a store
BJ’s Wholesale Club - 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Find a store
BrandsMart USA - 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Find a store
Burlington Coat Factory - 7 a.m. - 9 p.m. Find a store
Costco - 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. Find a store
Dick’s Sporting Goods – 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Find a store
HH Gregg – 8 a.m. - 7 p.m. Find a store
Home Depot – 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Find a store
Home Goods – 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find a store
Hobby Lobby – 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Find a store
J.C. Penney - 7 a.m.- 6 p.m. Find a store
Kmart - 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. Find a store
Kohl’s - 12 a.m. - 6 p.m. Find a store
Lowes – 6 a.m.-6 p.m. Find a store
Macy’s – Open 24 hours on Friday then through Saturday at 6 p.m. Find a store
Marshalls - 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Find a store
Meijer's - 12 a.m. - 7 p.m. Find a store
Nordstrom - 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. or 6 p.m. Find a store
Office Depot – 6 p.m. Find a store
OfficeMax – 6 p.m. Find a store
Old Navy - 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Find a store
Target- 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Find a store
T.J. Maxx -- 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find a store
Toys R US - 12 a.m. - 9 p.m. Find a store
Sam's Club - 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find a store
Sears - 8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Find a store
Walmart - All Walmart stores close at 6 p.m. Find a store
